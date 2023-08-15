Ghost Care take new single ‘Arcade’ on the road for first national headline tour

Local trio Ghost Care have unveiled their new single Arcade, an indie-rock synth-infused track about the teamwork, unison and collaboration needed from both partners to form a successful relationship.

Singer Beau Torrance’s depiction of the “game” of love as something both partners need to work together to “win” is woven throughout the lyrics of Arcade. The back-and-forth between dual singers Beau Torrance and Tanaya Harper is heard all round the track, leading listeners on a journey and placing them at the centre of the emotional partnership.

Working with acclaimed Perth producer Dave Parkin (Spacey Jane, Tired Lion, Bob Evans), Ghost Care took his lead to drive the track into the synth heavy lead-line, their first with this dynamic.

“This song was born through a jam that felt electric,” said Beau Torrance. “Kind of like that moment in the origin stories movies when a band is writing the first ideas of their big hit and everyone can feel the energy in the room. Having two speeds in this one was something I personally had to push for. They told me it couldn’t be done. They told me it was impossible.”

“The original idea was named Dance on our voice memos, but when we dove into the lyrics we found that the name Arcade fit the theme of love and a relationship being likened to a game. Inspired by a Creedence Clearwater Revival song, I loved the idea of not wanting to be on the bench and that if you want to win you have to feel like everyone is giving their all and that you are working as a team. We were playing this song originally as a guitar heavy driven song and it felt like it could stay there or we could take it somewhere we haven’t really been before. When we got to the studio, our producer Dave Parkin had the exact same mindset and it was then decided we should take it into the synth world.”

Filmed by Western Australian director Stephanie Senior (Dulcie, Edie), Arcade‘s accompanying music video features singers Tanaya Harper and Beau Torrance playing arcade style video games next to each other. As the film progresses, the two become immersed in a street-fighter type setting, capturing the neon atmosphere and tongue-in-cheek persona of the track.

“We love this video clip so much! We knew we wanted fun whilst not being too funny, and Steph totally nailed the vibe,” said Tanaya Harper. “We really had this idea of making a video that had this funky, neon atmosphere. Steph really took it to another level for us and we feel like we chose the perfect person for capturing the song’s energy!”

Ghost Care are set to take the new track on the road on their first national headline tour, returning back to the east coast after a successful stint with Spacey Jane earlier this year. Ghost Care will kick off the run of dates at Badlands Bar on Friday, September 8 before hitting a slew of east coast shows across one weekend in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

In their three years of performing together, Ghost Care have shared stages with The VANNS, Pacific Avenue and The Grogans, with sold out headline shows of their own. Late-2022 saw them over east for the first time, performing at BIGSOUND for two packed showcases, while the band also scored a nomination for Best Pop Act at the WAM awards.

Ghost Care’s new single and video Arcade is out now. Ghost Care’s national tour hits Badlands Bar on Friday, September 8, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to badlandsbar.oztix.com.au

