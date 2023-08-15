Celebrating 40 Years of Australia II’s historic victory in Freo

Western Australians are invited to celebrate the anniversary of one of the most defining moments in Australian sporting history this year.

Tuesday, September 26 marks the 40th Anniversary of the moment the Australia II team broke the longest winning streak in sporting history and brought the America’s Cup to Western Australia back in 1983.

To mark the occasion, a 1980s themed, family friendly celebration will take over Fremantle’s Victoria Quay on Sunday, September 24.

The Sunday community event will run from 2pm to 7.30pm and feature live artists such as WA’s Eurovision contest sensations Voyager doing a special performance of the Australia II team anthem Down Under. Perth’s Slim Jim and the FATTS Band, Baby Animals and Hoodoo Gurus are also performing, plus there will be sailing-themed activities and food trucks at the family-friendly celebration.

A drone show – co-designed by 1983 winning crew members Skip Lissiman and John Longley and maritime historian Mike Lefroy – will light up the sky over Fremantle waters as the event finale.

To expand on the celebrations, across the long weekend the WA Maritime Museum, home of Australia II, will offer free entry from Saturday, September 23 to Tuesday, September 26. People can see the famous yacht and enjoy the special Australia II: 40 Years On exhibition.

The exhibition includes a brand-new film, shown on an eight-metre curved screen, featuring the winning team revisiting memories of winning the ‘unwinnable’ race. Other highlights include ‘the Bob Hawke jacket’ with replicas for the public to try on, Boxing Kangaroo flags flown at Newport, Rhode Island, a replica of the America’s Cup and other memorabilia.

There’s no need to call any boss a bum either, with everyone getting the following Monday off for a public holiday.

Australia II: 40 Years On – The Celebration goes down at Victoria Quay on Sunday, September 24, 2023. For more info head to australia2.com.au

