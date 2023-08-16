For the first time in forever, Bright Eyes are coming to Perth

Bright Eyes will make their much-anticipated return to Australia this spring on a national tour celebrating 25 years of music. Heading down under for Adelaide’s Harvest Rock Festival, Bright Eyes will play a run of sideshows across the country, including a rare Perth date at Astor Theatre on Monday, August 21.

Bright Eyes’ first two albums were released in 1998: A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995–1997 and Letting Off the Happiness – beginning a worldwide love affair with the Omaha trio consisting of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott.

The band last toured Australia 12 years ago, back in 2011 before a nine-year hiatus. Bright Eyes will bring their vast career-spanning repertoire to our shores along with new music from their most recent album Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was (2020).

Bright Eyes play Astor Theatre on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Tickets are on sale Monday, August 21 from lovepolice.com.au

Prev x Next »