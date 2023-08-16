Jessica Mauboy announces new album ‘Yours Forever’ and national tour

ARIA Award-winning Jessica Mauboy has announced her fifth studio album Yours Forever will be released on Friday, February 9, 2024, along with news of a national tour from March to May next year. The 22-stop tour hits Perth’s Crown Theatre on Thursday, April 18.

Upon revealing the news, Mauboy also released the album’s first single Give You Love teaming up with international superstar Jason Derulo.

“It was a pleasure working side-by-side with Jess as a coach on The Voice and I feel incredibly blessed that Jess thought of me for this song,” shared Derulo. “I had such a blast putting my spin on it and laying down the vocals when I was in Sydney. I hope everyone can feel the warmth and spirit in Give You Love.”

Written and recorded in Australia, the album reflects a journey of self-discovery and empowerment for the Australian pop icon. “Yours Forever is me at my truest self, comfortable in my skin, not comparing myself or trying to be someone or something that anyone expects me to be,” Mauboy said. “When you strip it all back, musically it’s beautiful melodies, storytelling lyrics, rhythms that connect with the soul, and it has a depth that I’ve never gone to or shared before.“

Exploring themes of love, hope, heartbreak, and resilience, the new album spotlights Mauboy’s introspective songwriting and infectious pop melodies that have won her fans across the country and the world. The new album follows Mauboy’s 2019 #1 ARIA Album Hilda and is her first full-length release with Warner Music Australia.

Following recent singles Right Here, Right Now, Automatic and Glow, Mauboy worked with Melbourne-based songwriter WILSN to bring Give You Love to life. “The collaboration came together quite magically, like beautiful, glistening, crystal-clear water flowing together,” Mauboy said. “When we sent the song to WILSN and she heard my voice on the track for the first time, she burst into tears.”

“Jason is such an incredible singer and he’s got such a deep soul and spirit. He grew up singing in church and was classically trained, so I had no doubt he would sound amazing on this special song.” Within two days of hearing Give You Love – the artist behind chart-topping hits such as Talk Dirty, Ridin’ Solo, and Whatcha Say – had laid down his vocals. “It’s an honour to collaborate with Jason, we love each other’s work and respect each other as artists.”

With a career spanning 15 years in the industry, Mauboy has achieved six Top 10 Albums, 15 Top 20 Singles, four ARIA Platinum selling albums, 30 ARIA Nominations, and #1 records on both the ARIA Singles and Album charts.

Mauboy has toured with Beyonce, performed for Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey, and made history as the first non-European solo artist to represent Australia as a guest performer at Eurovision in 2014. Since 2021, Mauboy has been a coach on The Voice Australia, currently airing on Channel Seven.