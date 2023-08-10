‘Monet in Paris’ to make an impression in Perth debut

The team that brought Van Gogh Alive to Perth earlier this year are back with an all new multi-sensory art experience.

Presented by Grande Experiences and Andrew Kay, Monet in Paris will celebrate Claude Monet and the most renowned artists of the Impressionist era. Housed in the purpose built Le Grand Palais, situated at Crown Perth, the new immersive event will make its Perth debut on Thursday, November 16 for a limited season.

Monet in Paris is a super-scale, arts and entertainment experience where visitors will accompany some of the world’s most fearless artists in an adventure across 19th-century bohemian Paris and the countryside of France. Art and technology will join forces as breath-taking paintings are projected on an enormous scale, illuminating the loose brushwork of Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Berthe Morisot, Mary Cassatt and many more.

Located at Crown Perth, Le Grand Palais is a 2,500-metre square custom designed marquee, featuring six transformative break-out spaces, bars, a café and a gift shop. Designed by Australian theatre designer, Anna Cordingley, Le Grand Palais is one of the biggest portable exhibition buildings in the world.

At the centre of Le Grand Palais and the heart of Monet in Paris is Grande Experiences’ state-of-the-art SENSORY4 technology; an immersive gallery combining with a tailored exhibition space to allow projection of enormous crystal-clear images set to a classical score.

“After the runaway success of our national tour of Van Gogh Alive, we are thrilled to welcome West Australians into our completely new experience with even more breath-taking immersive spaces," said Andrew Kay, Producer of Monet In Paris. “Perth loved Van Gogh Alive and we look forward to opening the doors of our spectacular custom-built venue, Le Grand Palais at the world-class Crown Perth in November and sharing with Perth audiences the wonderful world of Monet In Paris.”

Monet in Paris is showing at Le Grand Palais at Crown Perth from Thursday, November 16, 2023, to Sunday, February 4, 2024. Tickets are on sale Thursday, August 17 from monetinparis.com.au