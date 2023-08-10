Irish sensation ‘Eireborne’ dances back to WA

After a sensational and sold-out success in 2022, Eireborne is back next year for 22 shows across the country. The Australian tour kicks off in Western Australia with performances at Regal Theatre on Sunday, April 21; Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Monday, April 22; and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, April 23.

Eireborne features an electrifying Irish dance performance, accompanied by a six-piece band featuring renowned singers Reigan Derry and Pete Murphy, who will immerse the audience in the anthems of Irish artists such as U2, Sinead O’Connor, The Cranberries, Van Morrison, Hozier, The Script, Enya, The Corrs and more.

“We are thrilled to bring back this dazzling and unmissable show,” said lead dancer/creator/choreographer/co-producer, Peta Anderson. “Our goal is to push the boundaries of Irish dance and deliver a mesmerising experience like never before. The audience can expect 11 costume changes throughout the show, making it an unforgettable visual display.”

For more info and to buy tickets, head to mellenevents.com

