The Journey Down: A celebration of dance, song and otherworldly sound

Presented in Perth for one night only, The Journey Down is an animated and vibrant celebration of dance, song, projections and otherworldly sound coming together to transform an old bush wreck into a travelling canvas of story and culture.

Six years in the making, The Journey Down tour features the sonic sculpture Warnarral Noorrngoorrool (Gija for old car), on tour from Kununurra through the expanse of regional and remote WA to its final destination in Perth, where it’s been acquired by Western Australian Museum.

Get down to European Foods Warehouse in Northbridge on Saturday, September 16 to join a celebration of intercultural collaboration, the vibrancy of our regional communities and the stories and sounds that connect us.

Warnarral Noorrngoorrool will be accompanied by performances by Miriwoong and Gija songmen and dancers including Chris Griffiths and Andrew Daylight, Yamatji didjeridu virtuoso Mark Atkins with leading Australian musicians Aviva Endean, Tristen Parr and Vanessa Tomlinson, interwoven with animation and video design from Sohan Ariel Hayes.

The Journey Down is on for one night only at European Foods Warehouse on Saturday, September 16, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to humanitix.com

