Music school Rock Scholars announce Spring showcase gigs

Perth rock music school Rock Scholars has announced its Spring edition of live gigs. Across five dates next month, 31 bands and two solo performers will showcase the songs they have been working on in the third term of the Rock Scholars year.

The shows kick off with the Rock Scholars Adult Band showcase on Friday, September 15, with Batfink, The Pretty Audinaries and Blue Velvet performing at Rosemount Hotel.



On Sunday, September 17, Indigo State, Ivy Riite, Breakfast at Midnight and friends will play at The Garage.

The following Thursday, September 21 will see Authority Complex, Broken Pedal, Mini Soda, Sickly Sweet and friends perform at Rosemount Hotel.

On Saturday, September 23 catch Increment, Just Jupiter, Toaster, Mellow Maniac, Arsenic and friends performing at Lynott’s Lounge.

Wrapping up the Spring series on Sunday, September 24, Sub Zero, Peach Pulp, Blank Output, Homage, Midday Moonshine, Sour and friends will play at Indian Ocean Hotel.

Rock Scholars is an independent music school that teaches and mentors young musicians in contemporary music, focusing on helping performers to make the next step into playing in a band and offering them the tools and opportunities they need to get to the performance level.



Rock Scholars will hold a series of student showcases from Friday, September 15 until Sunday, September 24, 2023. Tickets are available now from www.rockscholars.com.au