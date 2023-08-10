Iconic Northbridge venue The Moon is up for sale

One of Perth’s most iconic venues is seeking a new owner after twenty years of family ownership.

The Moon late-night café in Northbridge has been a popular live music and dining venue since opening its doors over thirty years ago in 1991.

“It is time for a new phase of The Moon,” owner Georgia Mathieson said. “Our family has owned The Moon in Boorloo, Perth for twenty years. It’s been an institution at the heart and soul of Northbridge nightlife. But its now the perfect time, with the business in a great place, for us to move on."

“We’ve loved every minute of it, but we’re looking to new careers – The Moon has been our second home for our entire adult lives!”

When the Mathieson family took over the business two decades ago, they had little hospitality experience and learnt on the job from the ground up, but they had a great love for the arts, an appreciation for the building and its architecture, and understood the icon it already was even after its first 10 years of service.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue and business continued to trade successfully. “We survived COVID, the place is as busy as ever, we’ve got a great landlord and a long lease,” co-owner Tom Mathieson said.

“What matters to us most in selling, is finding the right buyer. Someone with similar values. Someone who understands its cultural and diverse relevance, and wants to keep an arts establishment like this alive. It has been me and my sister’s greatest honour to serve our loyal customers for the last 20 years, but now its time to pass the torch.”

The Moon late-night café is up for sale. The Mathieson family are seeking expressions of interest at www.themoon.com.au/whoisnext