Teenage Joans announce debut album, share new single ‘Candy Apple’

Adelaide indie rock duo Teenage Joans have released their new single Candy Apple alongside the announcement of their debut album The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest, due out on Friday, October 13.

The new song and video clip follows the release of the single Superglue earlier this year. While Candy Apple may be sonically sweet – the song also brandishes a searingly intimate narrative.

“Candy Apple was our first introduction into writing songs with a way more honest and personal lyric style,” said Teenage Joans. “When we wrote it we kind of knew it would point us in a new direction for this new era, as we think it definitely shows our maturity. We loved the metaphor of “falling in love with a candy apple”, the way something so sweet and beautiful can rot really easily, and we took that into both the aesthetic side of the album when we were making the visuals, and the thematic side of the album too.”

Teaming up with producer Jarred Nettle and drawing inspiration from the likes of 5 Seconds Of Summer and Camp Cope, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest features 13 tracks spanning the soaring softness of Moneymoneymoney to the pulsating 5 Things I Can Taste.

Forming in 2018 as literal teenagers, Teenage Joans, aka Cahli Blakers and Tahlia Borg, won triple j’s Unearthed High crown in 2020. Having previously shared stages with the likes of Amy Shark, Violent Soho, Ball Park Music and The Chats, the duo have also continued to establish themselves as firm festival faves, with appearances at Spin Off, Yours & Ours, UNIFY Gathering and more.

Teenage Joans will appear at the Sly Withers’ curated SIDEFEST 2023 at Freo.Social on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20; Grapevine Gathering at Sandalford Wines on Saturday, October 14; and alongside The Chats supporting Foo Fighters at HBF Park on Wednesday, November 29.

Teenage Joans’ new single Candy Apple is out now. Their debut album The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest is out on Friday, October 13, 2023. For more info and to pre-order the album, head to teenagejoans.lnk.to/trtgimc

