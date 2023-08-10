Flight Facilities announce ‘The Decades Tour’

ARIA-award winning electronic duo Flight Facilities have announced The Decades Tour. The national run of dates includes a Perth show at The Rechabite on Saturday, October 21.

In April 2012, Jimmy Lyell and Hugo Gruzman undertook a mammoth project of chronologising their favourite music across 40 years of history. The result was six decade-divided mixes; a series that has since been played millions of times.

Over the years between, Flight Facilities have continued to deliver their fans new live show formats and music experiences. The famed Decades Mix series will next be brought to life in club settings on this new DJ tour.

Digging deep from the 1970s to today, fans can anticipate anything in these extended sets – from disco bootlegs to electro edits, indie anthems, prized underground classics and more.

Flight Facilities’ The Decades Tour hits The Rechabite on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 11 from secretsounds.com

Prev x Next »