The Kooks return down under

UK indie band The Kooks are returning to Australia for a huge national tour in 2025.

The tour kicks off at Party in the Paddock festival in Launceston and hits Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane, Wollongong, and Adelaide before wrapping up at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Thursday, March 6.

US singer-songwriter Briston Maroney will join The Kooks for the full run of dates.

These upcoming shows mark The Kooks’ biggest Australian tour to date and follow on from a sold-out run in 2022 celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album Inside In/Inside Out.

Formed in Brighton in 2004, The Kooks won fans across the world with hits like Naive, Seaside, and She Moves in Her Own Way from their debut album and enjoyed a return to the charts with Bad Habit and Sweet Emotion from their 2014 record Listen.

With a substantial catalogue of six studio albums, The Kooks have explored a multitude of genres over the last twenty years, from futuristic synth-pop to stripped-back prog rock, culminating in their most recent release, 2022’s 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark.

A consistently touring live band, The Kooks have played Coachella, Sziget, Summerfest, Lollapalooza, and Falls Festival, along with countless headline shows across the world.

The Kooks play Red Hill Auditorium on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, November 26 from untitledgroup.com.au

