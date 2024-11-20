Slowly Slowly announce Forgiving Spree 2025 Australian Tour

Australian indie rockers Slowly Slowly have announced their 2025 Forgiving Spree Australian headline tour, ahead of the release of their fifth studio album Forgiving Spree.

The quartet will kick off the tour at Astor Theatre in Perth on Friday, April 4, 2025, before journeying across Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

They will be joined by special guests Grayscale for all five shows.

“It’s been a while between drinks; we couldn’t be more ecstatic to announce this homecoming tour,” said frontman Ben Stewart. “These are some serious rooms, and we couldn’t think of a better way to drop punt our new album Forgiving Spree off into the stratosphere. We can’t wait to see you.”

Slowly Slowly’s Forgiving Spree album is set for release on Friday, January 24, 2025, via Nettwerk Music Group and captures the band’s pop sensibilities with choruses designed to induce mass singalongs. Forgiving Spree spans influences including The Killers, Bruce Springsteen, and John Farnham, while also nodding to the raw dynamics of Gang of Youths and Stand Atlantic.

Forming in 2015, Slowly Slowly debuted at #5 on the ARIA Albums Charts for their hit 2022 album Daisy Chain, with nominations for AIR Awards, APRA Awards and Triple J Annual J Awards. Slowly Slowly have also previously supported Amy Shark, Stand Atlantic and Ocean Alley.

Philadelphia rockers Grayscale formed in 2016, and weave together pop, alt-rock and punk genres. The band has shared stages with The Band Camino, The Maine, Gym Class Heroes and All Time Low.

Slowly Slowly play Astor Theatre on Friday, April 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 22 from destroyalllines.com Forgiving Spree is out on Friday, January 24, 2025, and is available to pre-order now

