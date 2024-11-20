Chillinit to light up LOOP nightclub this New Year’s Eve

Australian hip-hop artist Chillinit is set to ring in the new year with a headline performance at LOOP Nightclub in Joondalup on Tuesday, December 31.

The announcement comes following the recent cancellation of You & Me Fest in Bunbury, where the Sydney rapper and songwriter was set to celebrate the new year alongside Soulja Boy, Hayden James, RUEL and more.

Chillinit’s arrival follows on from a sold-out show at LOOP earlier this year, and the release of his new single Round & Round, featuring indigomerkaba.

Chillinit is set to perform at Cheers for 2024 at LOOP Nightclub on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com

Prev x