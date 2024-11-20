Guitar icon Tommy Emmanuel announces Australian headline tour

Acoustic guitar icon Tommy Emmanuel CGP will return to Australia for a massive capital city headline tour, An Evening With Tommy Emmanuel, next year.

The tour kicks off in Sydney and hits Newcastle, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, and Adelaide before landing at Riverside Theatre in Perth on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

“Playing and touring back home is like a family reunion,” said Tommy Emmanuel. “Australia is where I was raised; I love coming home and seeing my country through the eyes of a grateful man.“

The songwriter and entertainer will perform hits from his six-decade-long career, captured in his upcoming album, Live at the Sydney Opera House, set for release on Friday, March 21, 2025, via CGP Sounds. Recorded over two sold-out performances in the iconic venue in 2023, the album sees a culmination of decades of devotion to music, musicianship, and connection with an audience.

All shows will feature Emmanuel performing two dazzling sets, spanning across pop, bluegrass, jazz, and rock n‘ roll genres. Fans can expect classic compositions like Tall Fiddler, Mombasa, Country Wide, The Jolly Swagman and more.

Emmanuel’s countless accolades include receiving a Grammy, multiple ARIA Awards, and the title of Certified Guitar Player by Chet Atkins, designated by the C.G.P. at the end of his name. The title is the highest honour Atkins could bestow on another guitar player.

Tommy Emmanuel plays Riverside Theatre on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 from tommyemmanuel.com. Live at the Sydney Opera House is out on Friday, March 21, 2025, and is available to pre-order now.

