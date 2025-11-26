The Herd announce The Sun Never Sets 20th anniversary tour

Much-loved Aussie hip hop group The Herd are set to tour nationally this summer, celebrating 20 years of their era-defining third record, The Sun Never Sets.

The Sun Never Sets 20th Anniversary Tour lands at Perth’s Magnet House on Friday, February 13, with audiences set to be treated to tracks from the iconic album, alongside fan favourites from across their discography.

Formed in Sydney in 2001, The Herd are known for their live shows and full band format. Composed of Ozi Batla, Urthboy, Berzerkatron (MCs), Unkle Ho (beats), Traksewt (piano accordion, clarinet and beats), Sulo (beats and guitar), Toe-Fu (guitar), Rok Poshtya (bass) and singer Jane Tyrrell, their songs are often known to feature politically orientated lyrics.

Reflecting on 20 years of The Sun Never Sets, Kenny Sabir, aka Traksewt, says it was the album that changed everything for the group. “It was the first time we broke through to festivals, which wasn’t easy for a hip hop band on an independent label back then,” he said.

The Herd’s The Sun Never Sets 20th Anniversary Tour hits Magnet House on Friday, February 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

