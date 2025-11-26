Award-winning Aussie star added to Spilt Milk lineup as set times revealed
Spilt Milk festival have added Ghanaian-Australian musician and artist Genesis Owusu to their lineup this summer. The Canberra-based, ARIA Award-winning innovator joins the bill as a replacement for US artist d4vd, who was removed due to an ongoing investigation into a murder case.
The announcement comes as Spilt Milk reveals set times for festivals across the country, including the Perth date at Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 7.
Genesis Owusu is set to join a star-studded lineup including Dominic Fike, Doechii, Ninajirachi and Schoolboy Q, with the festival’s biggest name, Kendrick Lamar, delivering one of the closing performances of the night at 8.35pm.
With action spanning across three stages, now is the time for Perth music lovers to check when their favourite acts are playing and spot any potential set time clashes.
Check out the set times below:
Angove Stage
11.15am-11.45am – LATE 90s
12.10pm-12.40pm – Esha Tewari
1.15pm-1.45pm – The Rions
2.15pm-2.50pm – The Dreggs
3.20pm-4.05pm – Nessa Barrett
4.35pm-5.20pm – sombr
5.50pm-6.35pm – Dominic Fike
7.05pm-7.55pm – Doechii
8.35pm-9.50pm – Kendrick Lamar
Derbyshire Stage
11.15am-11.45am – Namesake
12.15pm-14.45pm – Lyric
1.10pm-1.40pm – South Summit
2.05pm-2.35pm – Ennaria
3pm-3.30pm – Rum Jungle
3.55pm-4.25pm – Sofia Isella
4.50pm-5.30pm – Chance Peña
5.40pm-6.30pm – Baby J
6.35pm-7.30pm – Ninajirachi
7.35pm-8.30pm – Don Darkoe
Basquait Stage
11.20am-11.50am – Spici Water
1.05pm-1.35pm – Don West
2pm-2.30pm – Rebecca Black
2.45pm-3.45pm – Club Angel
4.10pm-4.50pm – Genesis Owusu
5.15pm-6pm – Schoolboy Q
6.35pm-7.30pm – Skin On Skin
7.35pm-8.50pm – Sara Landry
9pm-9.55pm – Restricted
Spilt Milk Festival hits Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 7, 2025. For more info and tickets, visit spiltmilk.com.au