Award-winning Aussie star added to Spilt Milk lineup as set times revealed

Spilt Milk festival have added Ghanaian-Australian musician and artist Genesis Owusu to their lineup this summer. The Canberra-based, ARIA Award-winning innovator joins the bill as a replacement for US artist d4vd, who was removed due to an ongoing investigation into a murder case.

The announcement comes as Spilt Milk reveals set times for festivals across the country, including the Perth date at Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 7.

Genesis Owusu is set to join a star-studded lineup including Dominic Fike, Doechii, Ninajirachi and Schoolboy Q, with the festival’s biggest name, Kendrick Lamar, delivering one of the closing performances of the night at 8.35pm.

With action spanning across three stages, now is the time for Perth music lovers to check when their favourite acts are playing and spot any potential set time clashes.

Check out the set times below:

Angove Stage

11.15am-11.45am – LATE 90s

12.10pm-12.40pm – Esha Tewari

1.15pm-1.45pm – The Rions

2.15pm-2.50pm – The Dreggs

3.20pm-4.05pm – Nessa Barrett

4.35pm-5.20pm – sombr

5.50pm-6.35pm – Dominic Fike

7.05pm-7.55pm – Doechii

8.35pm-9.50pm – Kendrick Lamar

Derbyshire Stage

11.15am-11.45am – Namesake

12.15pm-14.45pm – Lyric

1.10pm-1.40pm – South Summit

2.05pm-2.35pm – Ennaria

3pm-3.30pm – Rum Jungle

3.55pm-4.25pm – Sofia Isella

4.50pm-5.30pm – Chance Peña

5.40pm-6.30pm – Baby J

6.35pm-7.30pm – Ninajirachi

7.35pm-8.30pm – Don Darkoe

Basquait Stage

11.20am-11.50am – Spici Water

1.05pm-1.35pm – Don West

2pm-2.30pm – Rebecca Black

2.45pm-3.45pm – Club Angel

4.10pm-4.50pm – Genesis Owusu

5.15pm-6pm – Schoolboy Q

6.35pm-7.30pm – Skin On Skin

7.35pm-8.50pm – Sara Landry

9pm-9.55pm – Restricted

Spilt Milk Festival hits Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 7, 2025. For more info and tickets, visit spiltmilk.com.au

Prev x