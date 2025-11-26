Perth gets a double dose of darkness as Kim Dracula and Wednesday 13 unleash Horror Down Under

Tasmanian nu-metal singer-songwriter Kim Dracula and former Murderdolls’ frontman Wednesday 13 are joining forces for an epic live show in Perth this weekend.

Following shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide, the Horror Down Under Australian Tour hits Perth’s Magnet House this Saturday, November 29.

From humble beginnings in our own Apple Isle to recognition as a bona fide international superstar collaborating with the likes of Korn’s Jonathan Davis to Tech N9ne, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and In This Moment, Kim Dracula is known for his freakish range as a vocalist along with his talent as a musician and songwriter.

Following the worldwide success of the 2023 debut album, A Gradual Decline In Morale, which has amassed well over 60 million streams worldwide, Kim Dracula continues to put his stamp on modern music with a unique fusion of nu-metal, trap, industrial, jazz and hyperpop. From wielding chainsaws to emerging from coffins, Kim Dracula’s live shows have earned him a reputation as a must-see artist.

Joining Kim Dracula for this homecoming tour is Wednesday 13, who returns on the back of a sold-out Australian tour in 2023 celebrating his former band Murderdolls.

Kim Dracula brings their Horror Down Under Australian tour to Magnet House on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from thephoenix.au

