Old Mervs deliver On A Truck tour to regional WA

Kojonup surf-rock duo Old Mervs are kicking off 2026 with two huge regional WA shows.

The On A Truck tour will bring a custom-built truck stage and festival vibe to Albany Racing Club Oval on Saturday, January 10, before hitting Dunsborough Footy Oval on Saturday, January 24.

Supports include a host of WA talent—indie pop groups Little Guilt and Polly play both dates, while Bunbury four-piece Great Gable take the stage in Albany, and Perth act Fool Nelson perform in Dunsborough. A local act is also set to open the shows on each date, with artists yet to be announced.

The tour rides a wave of wins for Old Mervs across 2025, including their ARIA-charting self-titled debut album, a 20-date album tour including their biggest headline home-state show at Perth HPC, and sold-out tours in the US, UK and Europe.

Old Mervs’ On A Truck tour hits Albany Racing Club on Saturday, January 10, and Dunsborough Footy Oval on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, November 27, 2025, at oldmervs.com

