The Good-er Life: Illy announces 27-date regional tour

Australian hip-hop artist Illy is heading to WA for a 27-date regional tour in support of his number-one ARIA album, Good Life. Kicking things off early August in Canberra, the award-winning rapper will take The Good-er Life Tour around Australia, arriving in Western Australia for three shows in late September.

Illy begins the WA leg of his tour at Bar1, Hillarys, on Thursday, September 25, before hitting Port Beach Garden Bar, Fremantle, on Friday, September 26, and Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, September 27.

Already with seven studio albums under his belt, the Victorian musician released a deluxe edition of his Good Life album in March this year. Illy’s extensive resumé includes reaching number 12 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of Like A Version for his 2013 Ausmusic Medley, and he has performed at iconic events including Falls Festival, Splendour In The Grass, Snow Machine and Spilt Milk.

“Finally getting to do The Good Life tour was, no shit, life-affirming,” Illy said. “I loved every second of it, whether it was playing the new album, the big bangers, or meeting people after. I even loved the hungover flights the next morning—maybe not as much. So now that we’ve got a taste for it, I am ready and counting down the days til The Good-er Life Tour starts.”

Illy’s The Good-er Life Tour tour hits Bar1 on Thursday, September 25; Port Beach Garden Bar on Friday, September 26; and Prince of Wales on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from illyal.com

Prev x