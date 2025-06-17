Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine announces Australian tour with The Pet Sounds Band

Beach Boys founding member Al Jardine has announced an Australian tour with The Pet Sounds Band, featuring Brian Wilson‘s acclaimed touring musicians. Celebrating The Beach Boys’ greatest hits, including California Girls, Help Me Rhonda, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, Surfin’ USA, Good Vibrations and more, the tour hits Regal Theatre on Sunday, November 2.

“I’ve been gathering up the troops—Brian’s excellent band,” Jardine said upon announcing the tour. “We’re all just dying to get back to work, and we’re going to have some fun.”

After moving to Hawthorne, California, in the mid-1950s, Jardine met Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson and Mike Love to form The Beach Boys in 1961. As guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, he sang lead on the #1 hits Help Me, Rhonda, and Cottonfields, as well as album tracks including I Know There’s An Answer and Peggy Sue. Jardine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and in 2001, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy.

Beyond the classics, the setlist also includes deep cuts from The Beach Boys’ 1970s albums, including radio singles and fan favourites. Jardine has even expanded the 58-second Ding Dang with new verses. “I hope that doesn’t offend fans, but it really is hilarious,” he said.

The Pet Sounds Band represents more than nostalgia—it’s a living continuation of a musical tradition. The 11-piece band is led by Darian Sahanaja of The Wondermints as Music Director, and features Al’s son Matt Jardine.

The announcement follows on from the tragic passing of Beach Boys founding member and Al Jardine’s lifelong friend Brian Wilson last week.

“Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate, and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were,” Jardine said when news of Wilson’s death was revealed last Wednesday. “You were a humble giant who always made me laugh, and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun within me tonight.”

Al Jardine plays Regal Theatre on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 19 from davidroywilliams.com

Prev x