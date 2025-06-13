Stereophonics return to Freo for first WA show in seven years

Welsh rock group Stereophonics are heading to Perth for the first time in seven years.

With four shows scheduled, the Australia Spring Tour 2025 kicks off in Sydney, hitting Brisbane and Melbourne next, before concluding at Fremantle Prison on Saturday, October 25.

Formed in Cwmaman, Wales, in the early 90s, the acclaimed rockers have had success with eight UK number one albums, 12 UK top ten albums, and 11 UK top ten singles, including number one single Dakota. The band won the British Breakthrough Act BRIT Award in 1998 and have since been nominated another four times.

Audiences can expect to hear tracks from their newest album, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait, released earlier this year, alongside the band’s biggest hits, such as Dakota, Have A Nice Day and C’est La Vie.

“Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue, makes me so excited,” said lead vocalist Kelly Jones. “We should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times.”

Stereophonics play Fremantle Prison on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 19 from livenation.com.au

