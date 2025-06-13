Australian Vocal Ensemble to unveil new Tim Winton-inspired work

Nationally renowned quartet the Australian Vocal Ensemble (AVÉ) are premiering a new work inspired by Tim Winton at the Heritage Collective in Cottesloe on Saturday, July 19.

The premiere performance features a suite of commissioned works that capture the vastness of Australia’s landscapes and the subtleties of modern life, interpreted through the voices of composers deeply connected to Western Australia.

Compositions by Emma Jayakumar, Lachlan Skipworth, and Aaron Wyatt reshape Winton’s storytelling into a sonic experience, drawing out its lyricism and sense of place. The program also includes works by other outstanding WA composers previously commissioned by AVÉ, including Iain Grandage, Perry Joyce and Andrew O’Connor.

Founded in 2021 by five-time ARIA award winner Dr. Katie Noonan, AVÉ features Australian classical vocalists Fiona Campbell OAM, Louis Hurley, and Andrew O’Connor, who all have strong ties to WA.

There are two performances occurring at the intimate club lounge located at the Heritage Collective, with a matinee performance at 2.00pm and a night show at 7.30pm. Tickets are currently on sale for $130, which includes pre-show wine, canapés, and a walkthrough of The Heritage Collective’s restored spaces.

Tim Winton, an Order of Australia Officer, is a celebrated WA writer and environmental advocate who supports young Perth talent with his Tim Winton Young Writers Award, which ran until 2022.

Since its establishment, AVÉ has commissioned 32 new Australian works from 27 composers, including 12 female and three Indigenous artists. AVÉ has also produced three digital projects, recorded an EP, and two full albums.

AVÉ play at Heritage Collective on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale from trybooking.com

