Dublin trio The Coronas return down under

Dublin indie-rock trio The Coronas are set to return down under for a fourth year in a row, with their upcoming Australian tour seeing them hit Magnet House on Sunday, November 23.

With an intimate three-date tour also including shows in Melbourne and Sydney, the band, consisting of lead vocalist Danny O’Reilly, drummer Conor Egan, and bass player Graham Knox, will play both new and old favourites onstage.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from across their seven albums, including hits from their acclaimed 2007 debut LP Heroes or Ghosts and their recent 2024 album Thoughts and Observations.

“Australia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour,” Danny O’Reilly said. “It reminds me of home in a certain way. The Aussies know how to have fun, a bit like the Irish. We’ve been so welcomed in Australia every time we’ve played there. We can’t wait!”

“We’ve been on the road a lot this year around Europe, and we’re just about to start a UK tour. Then we’ll be off to the US and Canada for a tour in July, so we should have the show pretty tight by our Australian tour. There’s gonna be a mixture of newer stuff and some old Coronas songs, but loads of energy and good vibes.”

With back-to-back Australian visits, as well as back-to-back chart-topping album releases of late, Danny said The Coronas aren’t slowing down anytime soon. “We’ve just started work on our next record. I imagine we will keep writing in between all our touring this year and try to record early next year. That’s the plan.”

Since their formation in 2003, The Coronas have charmed crowds globally. Their 2006 debut EP, The Coronas EP, saw the group take over Ireland’s indie scene with sold-out shows across Dublin. The Coronas have made chart history as the only independent Irish band to claim four consecutive chart-topping albums while also supporting Bruce Springsteen in Hyde Park, playing for former President Joe Biden, and taking out the Hot Press #1 Live Act of the Year Award. The Coronas have also previously shared stages with Kaiser Chiefs, The Kooks, and Ellie Goulding, with an upcoming performance later this month at Glastonbury Festival.

The Coronas play Magnet House on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13, from thecoronas.net

