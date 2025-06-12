Ministry of Sound CLASSICAL brings the ultimate summer soundtrack to Perth

Following years of sold-out shows, Ministry of Sound CLASSICAL is set to return this summer, hitting Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney before landing at Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Friday, December 12.

The highly anticipated live music event that blends an electric fusion of club anthems with a live orchestral performance will be reimagined as an open-air dance music festival for 2025, with the addition of a silent disco and an updated setlist.

The festival is set to feature the Ministry of Sound Orchestra, led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica and backed by the Australian DJ Groove Terminator. The all-star vocalist line-up includes ARIA Award nominee Reigan Derry along with Karina Chavez (Show Me Love), Rudy (TV Rock’s In The Air), Lady Lyric (classical tour favourite), and Luke Antony (The Voice).

Both international and Australian talent will hit the stage, with French house pioneers Cassius and genre-blending turntable master A.Skillz bringing their electric sound to Perth, with a local line-up including Casual Connection, DJ Genga, DJ Lou La La, Micah, Rudy, Mind Electric and Spooky Sushi.

This year’s summer festival edition also offers premium food and bar options, with attendees able to register for presale tickets to go into the draw to win a luxury two-night hotel stay, premium tickets, drinks packages and more.

Ministry of Sound CLASSICAL will hit Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Friday, December 12, 2025. Tickets are on sale on Tuesday, June 17, from mosclassical.com.au

