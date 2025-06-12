Sarah Blasko announces The Double Feature Australian tour

Sydney singer-songwriter Sarah Blasko will bring her new Australian tour, The Double Feature, to Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday, September 19.

The three-time ARIA Award-winning singer’s second tour of 2025 includes six shows across Australia, with Blasko set to perform the entirety of her critically acclaimed debut 2004 album, The Overture & the Underscore, and her second 2006 album, What The Sea Wants, The Sea Will Have.

Fans can expect Blasko to perform hits such as All Coming Back, Beautiful Secrets, and Always On This Line, as Blasko is joined onstage by her long-standing live band, consisting of David Hunt, David Symes, Laurence Pike and Neal Sutherland.

Sarah Blasko first gained recognition in the mid-1990s fronting the band Acquiesce before developing her solo career in the early 2000s. Blasko’s discography includes seven solo albums, with two albums created alongside Holly Throsby and Sally Seltmann as part of the band Seeker Lover Keeper. The three-time platinum-selling artist has also created music compositions for two Bell Shakespeare productions, with Sir Elton John among her fans.

Sarah Blasko’s The Double Feature tour hits Astor Theatre on Friday, September 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale on Friday, June 13, from ticketek.com

Prev x