Leon Thomas unleashes Mutts Don’t Heel tour dates

Grammy Award-winning US artist Leon Thomas is bringing his Mutts Don’t Heel World Tour to Australia next year.

The R&B singer will showcase tracks from his sophomore album, Mutt, alongside additions from its deluxe follow-up, Heel, across dates in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, before wrapping up at Perth’s Metro City Perth on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The deluxe album is a continuation of the original, with a deeper dive into its sonic universe with a blend of psychedelic R&B, rock textures and soul. The new project includes collaborations with artists such as Kehlani, Big Sean and Halle.

The original album has amassed over 1.1 billion streams, has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart, and is certified platinum in Australia.

Leon Thomas is a former Nickelodeon star who got his start on Broadway, performing in musicals such as The Lion King, Caroline, or Change and The Colour Purple. Thomas has also written songs for other former Nickelodeon stars, Ariana Grande, Drake, and SZA, as well as Grammy Award-winning artist Kanye West.

Leon Thomas plays at Metro City Perth on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from frontiertouring.com

