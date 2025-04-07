The Fauves announce Tropical Strength national tour

Australian indie rockers The Fauves are hitting the road for a national tour to celebrate the release of their latest album, Tropical Strength.

The tour includes performances in Sydney, Brisbane, Belgrave, and Adelaide, with a Perth show lined up at Lyric’s Underground on Friday, July 25.

Known for their sardonic lyricism and cult-status live shows, The Fauves have been a staple of the Australian alternative scene since their formation in 1988. With 11 studio albums and multiple ARIA Award nominations, they have cultivated a devoted following through their dry humour and deadpan delivery of their artistry.

Avant-pop mischief-makers The Community Chest and rising pop-punk outfit Sliem Fox will join The Fauves as special support for their Perth performance.

The Fauves play at Lyric’s Underground on Friday, July 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

