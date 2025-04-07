RTRFM reveals set times for In the Pines 2025

RTRFM 92.1 has released the set times for In the Pines as the popular local music festival takes over Somerville Auditorium at UWA this Sunday, April 13.

Now in its 32nd year, twenty handpicked local acts will play across two stages, with the station broadcasting all the happenings live on the radio from 11:30 am to 10 pm at 92.1FM, and digitally and online at rtrfm.com.au

Similar to 2024, the community radio station once again offers ‘Sensory Space,’ an inclusive chill-out zone created in partnership with Enable WA and Plico. Situated in the UWA Art Garden, it provides a quiet retreat for those needing a break from the bustle.

Check out the full line-up below:

11:20 Welcome to Country

11:30 Front Yard Horse

12:00 Lloyd and The Leftovers

12:30 Bigardoo feat Cozza Emcee

13:00 Outcome Unknown presents The Definitives

13:30 Holli Scott

14:00 Gloam

14:30 Ghoulies

15:00 Gap Year

15:30 Helen Townsend

16:00 Airline Food

16:30 Lonesome Dove

17:00 Kankawa Nagarra

17:30 Scratching

18:00 Noah Dillon

18:30 Nika Mo

19:00 King Ibis

19:30 Jacob Diamond

20:00 Mali Jo$e

20:30 Yomi Ship

21:00 The Bures Band

RTRFM’s In the Pines 2025 hits UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 13, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au

Prev x