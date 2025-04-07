RTRFM reveals set times for In the Pines 2025
RTRFM 92.1 has released the set times for In the Pines as the popular local music festival takes over Somerville Auditorium at UWA this Sunday, April 13.
Now in its 32nd year, twenty handpicked local acts will play across two stages, with the station broadcasting all the happenings live on the radio from 11:30 am to 10 pm at 92.1FM, and digitally and online at rtrfm.com.au
Similar to 2024, the community radio station once again offers ‘Sensory Space,’ an inclusive chill-out zone created in partnership with Enable WA and Plico. Situated in the UWA Art Garden, it provides a quiet retreat for those needing a break from the bustle.
Check out the full line-up below:
11:20 Welcome to Country
11:30 Front Yard Horse
12:00 Lloyd and The Leftovers
12:30 Bigardoo feat Cozza Emcee
13:00 Outcome Unknown presents The Definitives
13:30 Holli Scott
14:00 Gloam
14:30 Ghoulies
15:00 Gap Year
15:30 Helen Townsend
16:00 Airline Food
16:30 Lonesome Dove
17:00 Kankawa Nagarra
17:30 Scratching
18:00 Noah Dillon
18:30 Nika Mo
19:00 King Ibis
19:30 Jacob Diamond
20:00 Mali Jo$e
20:30 Yomi Ship
21:00 The Bures Band
RTRFM’s In the Pines 2025 hits UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 13, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au