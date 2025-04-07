Renowned jazz vocalist Gregory Porter to headline Perth International Jazz Festival

Perth International Jazz Festival (PIJF) is set to welcome two-time Grammy award-winning jazz icon Gregory Porter for his Perth debut at Regal Theatre on Saturday, October 25. This show will mark the finale of Porter’s national tour, which also includes stops in Sydney, Queensland and Melbourne.

For his Perth performance, Porter will be joined by longtime collaborators that include Chip Crawford on piano, Emmanuel Harrold on drums, Tivon Pennicott on tenor sax, and Jahmal Nichols on bass.

Porter’s breakout debut, Water (2010), paved the way for the Grammy-winning Liquid Spirit (2013) and Take Me to the Alley (2016), both of which earned him critical acclaim and global chart success. His catalogue includes collaborations with a diverse range of artists, from legendary jazz pianist Robert Glasper to electronic act Claptone.

“Gregory Porter is one of the biggest names in jazz in the world right now,” said PIJF Festival Director Mace Francis. “To have him perform in Perth for the first time ever is a huge moment for our city and the festival. It shows that PIJF is on the map—not just in WA, but nationwide.”

Porter is the first act to be announced for this year’s festival, which runs across multiple venues from Saturday, October 18, to Sunday, November 2.

Since being founded in 2013, PIJF has made a name for itself by attracting jazz heavyweights to Perth, such as Esperanza Spalding, Cécile McLorin Salvant and Hot 8 Brass Band.

Gregory Porter hits Regal Theatre on Saturday, October 25 for Perth International Jazz Festival 2025. Tickets are on sale on Tuesday, April 8, from perthjazzfest.com

