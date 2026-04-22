The Drones add second Perth show to national comeback tour

The Drones have added a stack of new shows to their upcoming national tour.

The expanded tour now features a second Perth show at The Rechabite on Sunday, September 6, coming in addition to the now sold-out show on Saturday, September 5.

Led by Gareth Liddard (Tropical Fuck Storm, Springtime), The Drones built their reputation on the back of powerful live shows, characterised by raw, loud guitars and frontman Liddiard’s distinctive blend of political commentary, dark humour, vivid storytelling and biting vocal style.

Formed in Perth in 1997, the group won the inaugural Australian Music Prize for Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By and have toured with the likes of Neil Young, Patti Smith and The Dirty Three.

This national run will feature songs spanning The Drones’ seven studio albums, including Taman Shud, To Think That I Once Loved You, Shark Fin Blues, Jezabel, Boredom, I See Seaweed, How To See Through Fog, River Of Tears and more.

Sydney duo The Mess Hall join the tour as special guests for all Australian dates.

The Drones have added a new show at The Rechabite on Sunday, September 6, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au