Ed Kuepper unleashes The Exploding Universe across Australia

Aussie punk rock musician Ed Kuepper is taking The Exploding Universe (of Ed Kuepper) on the road, stopping at Freo.Social on Saturday, August 15.

The full band performance will also hit Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

The tour is in celebration of Kuepper’s 50th year as a recording artist and will feature drummer Mark Dawson, bassist Peter Oxley, keyboard player Alister Spence and bass arranger Eamon Dilworth as they play material from Kuepper’s expansive 50-year career.

Ed Kuepper is a German-born, Australian guitarist, vocalist and songwriter who co-founded The Saints in 1973, Laughing Clowns in 1979, and The Aints in 1991. Kuepper has won ARIA awards for Best Independent Releases for Black Ticket Day and Serene Machine and has won the Grant McLennan Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kuepper has collaborated with artists like Jim White, Asteroid Ekosystem, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and performed at festivals such as Melbourne Festival, Sydney Festival and Don’t Look Back Festival.

Ed Kuepper brings The Exploding Universe (of Ed Kuepper) to Freo Social on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Tickets are on sale from feelpresents.com

Prev x