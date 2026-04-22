2026 Performing Arts WA Awards winners announced

The 2026 Performing Arts WA Awards announced its winners for professional live performance in 2025 at Heath Ledger Theatre on Monday, April 20.

The annual Performing Arts WA Awards Ceremony night celebrates dance, musicals, opera and cabaret across the state, including both mainstage and independent performances.

The opera Dead Man Walking by Freeze Frame Opera was crowned as the night’s biggest winner, taking home five awards, including Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Lighting Design and Best Production.

Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA’s co-production with Belvoir St Theatre, August: Osage County by Tracy Letts, and independent theatre show Shadow of Doubt by The Blue Room Theatre and Fine Comb Theatre were also popular productions, picking up four awards each.

Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA was also one of the most awarded companies, receiving five awards, with The Blue Room Theatre maintaining its longstanding reputation as a hub for theatre with ten award wins.

The biggest nominees for the night included the musical Urinetown by Western Sky Projects with fourteen nominations and Co3 Contemporary Dance and The Australian Chamber Orchestra’s dance work IN THE SHADOW OF TIME with eight nominations.

Veteran stage manager Jenny Poh achieved the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work within the performance industry.

James Berlyn also won the inaugural Ripple Effect Award, with Berlyn announcing in his speech that the prize money would fund a new artist residency opportunity at his West Berlyn Studios. The new Ripple Effect Award honours the legacy of the late Georgia Malone, who had more than twenty years of experience in the arts industry.

The awards additionally featured live performances from MATRIARX and Pam Boland, with the night hosted by performers Luke Joseph Ryan and Wyatt Nixon-Lloyd.

The Performing Arts WA Awards are hosted each year by Artist Relief Fund WA, a charity that supports arts workers experiencing hardship.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Special Awards

Outstanding Newcomer

WINNER Lachlan Higgins, Dead Man Walking

Outstanding New Work or Adaptation

WINNER Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up

Outstanding New Work or Adaptation

WINNER Manifest, Perth Moves

Outstanding Newcomer

WINNER Otto Pye, Manifest, Perth Moves



Outstanding New Work or Adaptation

WINNER Shadow of Doubt



Outstanding Newcomer

WINNER Alexandria Henderson, Arthur Haynes and the Smoking Gun

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement

WINNER Jenny Poh



The Ripple Effect Award

WINNER James Berlyn

Dance

Outstanding Choreography

WINNER IN THE SHADOW OF TIME

Outstanding Ensemble

WINNER Manifest, Perth Moves

Best Independent Production

WINNER two thread

Outstanding Duet

WINNER Karlia Cook & Danni Cook, two thread

Outstanding Performer

WINNER Luther Wilson, The Scramble

Outstanding Achievement by an Interstate Artist

WINNER Jon Buswell, Butterfly Effect

Best Mainstage Production

WINNER Cinderella

Outstanding Performer

WINNER Pamela Barnes, Cinderella

Musicals, Opera & Cabaret

Best Production

WINNER Dead Man Walking

Outstanding Direction, Movement Direction or Choreography

WINNER Adam Mitchell, Dead Man Walking

Outstanding Ensemble

WINNER “O,D,E”

Outstanding Performer in a Leading Role

WINNER Charis Postmus, “O,D,E”



Outstanding Musical Direction or Conducting

WINNER Christopher van Tuinen, The Pirates of Penzance

Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Role

WINNER Penny Shaw, The Pirates of Penzance

Outstanding Achievement by an Interstate Artist

WINNER Penny Shaw, The Pirates of Penzance

Outstanding Performer in a Leading Role

WINNER Nick Maclaine, Urinetown the Musical

Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Role

WINNER Sharon Kiely, Urinetown the Musical

Theatre

Outstanding Performer in a Leading Role

WINNER Tamara Creasey, Reasons to Stay Inside

Outstanding Ensemble

WINNER Never Have I Ever

Best Mainstage Production

WINNER August: Osage County by Tracy Letts

Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Role

WINNER Amy Matthews, August: Osage County by Tracy Letts

Outstanding Performer in a Supporting Role

WINNER Will O’Mahony, August: Osage County by Tracy Letts

Outstanding Achievement by an Interstate Artist

WINNER Pamela Rabe, August: Osage County by Tracy Letts

Best Independent Production

WINNER Shadow of Doubt

Outstanding Direction

WINNER Rachel McMurray, Shadow of Doubt

Outstanding Performer in a Leading Role

WINNER Lainey O’Sullivan, Shadow of Doubt

Overall Awards

Outstanding Composition

WINNER Gina Williams-Ghouse & Guy Ghouse, Aliwah Bardinar!

Outstanding Arranging

WINNER Tommaso Pollio, Dead Man Walking

Outstanding Lighting Design

WINNER Jerry Reinhardt, Dead Man Walking

Outstanding Costume Design

WINNER Nicole Marrington, LEGENDS (of the Golden Arches)

Outstanding Stage Design

WINNER Cherish Marrington, LEGENDS (of the Golden Arches)

Outstanding Contemporary or Experimental Performance

WINNER “O,D,E”

Outstanding Sound Design

WINNER Rebecca Riggs-Bennett, The 7 Stages of Grieving

The Performing Arts WA Award winners were announced at Heath Ledger Theatre on Monday, April 20, 2026. For more info head to performingartswaawards.com

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