Jim Moginie and The Family Dog head to WA for THUNK album tour

Australian music group Jim Moginie and The Family Dog have announced they are kicking off the Western Australian leg of their national THUNK album tour.

The THUNK Australia tour is set to include Western Australian dates at Amplifier Bar on Friday, May 22; The River, Margaret River, on Saturday, May 23; and Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, on Sunday, May 24.

Moginie will be joined by Kent Steedman and Paul Larsen Loughhead (Celibate Rifles), along with Tim Kevin (The Apartments).

The tour is in celebration of their album THUNK, which features nine songs recorded live in the studio and was released on December 12, 2025. The song’s lyrics reflect the state of the world, but the music is influenced by the heavier rock of early Midnight Oil and Celibate Rifles, with improvised and extended sections. Fans can expect to hear album tracks Sunny Boy, I’ve Got Things To Say, 5G and more on the tour.

“We’re only releasing THUNK on cassette, vinyl and CD as a protest,” Jim said. “The tech giants are killing the music industry by denying musicians income with abysmal streaming royalties. Investing in AI harvesting and creation of AI content designed to eliminate musicians altogether, their only motivation being profit, and in Spotify’s case, assisting in the creation of actual war machines.”

“Despite all that, we’re a great dance band. And we’re looking forward to going out to support THUNK live with an Australian tour in 2026.”

Jim Moginie is an Australian singer-songwriter, best known for being a founding member of the Australian rock band Midnight Oil as well as the Australian band The Family Dog. Moginie’s first Jim and The Family Dog album was Bark Overtures in 2018. The band toured nationally from 2018 to 2019 with the Summer of the Dog tour.

Jim Moginie and The Family Dog bring the THUNK tour to Western Australia in May, 2026. Tickets are on sale from thunkthealbum.com

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