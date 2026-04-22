Geordie Greep brings The New Sound to Australian shores with album tour

UK experimental rock artist Geordie Greep, the celebrated former frontman of Black Midi, is set to bring his debut solo album, The New Sound, down under with a string of Aussie shows.

Greep’s The New Sound Tour is set to hit stages in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney before the tour wraps up at The Rechabite on Tuesday, August 4.

The upcoming tour kicks off in celebration of the musician’s debut solo album, The New Sound, which was released on Friday, October 4, 2024, via Rough Trade Records.

The New Sound leans into alternative pop and jazz funk with a theatrical score. The album’s unique sound was achieved by Greep enlisting over thirty session musicians across two continents, with half of the album recorded in Brazil.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from The New Sound live for the first time, including lead single Holy Holy, The Magician, As If Waltz, Motorbike and Blues.

Following the disbanding of avant-rock band Black Midi in 2024, Geordie Greep has become internationally recognised for his unique songwriting style and electric live performance. As part of Black Midi, Greep released three albums, including the 2023 album Hellfire, and toured internationally for five years. The band previously secured a 2019 Mercury Prize nomination for their debut album Schlagenheim.

Greep has previously secured festival slots at Pitchfork Festival, Sea Change Festival, End Of The Road Festival and Motel Mozaïque Festival.

Geordie Greep brings The New Sound Tour to The Rechabite on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 24, from handsometours.com

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