Clipping bring Dead Channel Sky tour down under

Experimental LA hip-hop trio Clipping are headlining a run of shows in Australia, hitting The Rechabite on Sunday, June 7.

The tour will also stop by in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Hobart.

Clipping are touring in celebration of last year’s album Dead Channel Sky, which fused hip-hop with cyberpunk to move beyond the horrorcore sound of previous albums like There Existed an Addiction to Blood and Visions of Bodies Being Burned. The record features special guests such as Bitpanic, Nels Cline, Tia Nomore, Cartel Madras and Aesop Rock, with fan-favourite tracks such as Dominator, Change the Channel and Run It set to be performed on the tour.

Formed in 2009, Clipping is comprised of rapper Daveed Diggs and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes. They are known for their industrial hip-hop sound and for incorporating field recordings in their music. They have collaborated with many artists such as Aesop Rock, Ho99o9 and Shabazz Palaces and have secured slots at festivals such as Roadburn Festival, Le Guess Who? Festival and Adult Swim Festival.

Clipping hit The Rechabite on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from clppng .com

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