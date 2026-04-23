Hidden Treasures returns to Freo with expansive new lineup and venues

Hidden Treasures returns to Fremantle in 2026, bringing an exciting lineup of local musicians exclusively to North Fremantle and Hilton.

This year, the festival expands beyond the inner port city, bringing live music to suburban bowling clubs and transforming them into multi-stage hubs with pop-up stages, silent discos and performances in unexpected spaces.

Hidden Treasures continues its curator-led model this year, with Boox Kid, Drea, Lubly Dae Crew, and Siobhan Cotchin shaping the delivery of this year’s lineup.

Among the 2026 lineup is Navisha, whose funk- and soul-infused sound is gaining national attention, alongside Persia’s emotionally rich blend of R&B and neo-soul. Audiences can also catch the genre-blurring energy of Symmetrical Dogs, who fuse punk, folk and electronic elements, as well as the raw, cathartic post-punk of Grey Goo.

Experimental folk outfit Oakabella & The Maeflies bring dynamic, boundary-pushing performances, while Coco Elise delivers dreamy, jazz-tinged bedroom pop with a growing national and international profile. On the heavier side, DETH unveils a gritty, doomy new project, while electronic artists like Onike and E-V promise high-energy, globally influenced DJ sets.

“Live music is the heartbeat of Fremantle, and we’re committed to keeping it alive, thriving, and accessible,” said Ofa Fotu, Creative Programs Lead at the City of Fremantle. “Bringing the festival to North Fremantle and Hilton is about more than just performances—it’s about community participation. Every ticket bought, every drink at the bar, every sausage sizzle supports these local venues and helps keep them alive.”

Check out the full lineup below:

Thursday, June 11 at North Freo Bowlo

Brides of Science

Coco Elise

Deth

E-V

Grey Goo

Nathaara

Navisha

Oakabella & The Maeflies

Onike

Persia

Symmetrical Dogs

Thursday, June 18 at Hilton Park Bowling Club

Clare Perrott

DJ Borderan

Edie

Elianie

Janga

Lightnin Jack

Parclo

Ricky Neil Jr

The Satisfaction

YesNa

Zukhuta & friends

Hidden Treasures Fremantle hits North Freo Bowlo on Thursday, June 11 and Hilton Park Bowling Club on Thursday, June 18, 2026. For more info and to buy tickets, head to hiddentreasuresfreo.com.au

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