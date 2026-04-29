Japanese instrumental rockers Mono celebrate Snowdrop with 2027 album tour

Japanese instrumental rock group Mono are set to celebrate the release of their new album Snowdrop with a national tour kicking off next year.

The quartet will bring their Snowdrop Australian Tour to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up the tour at The Rechabite on Tuesday, April 27, returning to Perth for the first time in six years.

The band’s thirteenth studio album, Snowdrop, is set for release on Friday, June 12, via Temporary Residence and New Noise. Recorded with producer Brad Wood following the death of longtime collaborator Steve Albini, Snowdrop features a ten-piece orchestra as well as an eight-piece choir for the album’s eight massive tracks.

Fans can expect to hear the tracks fresh off the new album performed live, such as Mono’s new single Winter Daphne, released earlier this month, as well as Gerbera, Statice, Bells of Ireland and the closing album track Farewell to Spring.

Originally formed in 1999 in Tokyo, Mono’s unique approach blends orchestral arrangements and shoegaze guitar noise into memorable and emotional epics. Mono have established their reputation as one of Japan’s most internationally successful bands, with their 2021 album, Pilgrimage of the Soul, charting at #85 on Billboard’s General Album Sales in the US and #2 on Alternative New Artist Albums.

The band have shared stages with My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails and Deftones and most recently celebrated their 25th anniversary last year with their OATH Orchestral World Tour.

Snowdrop is out on Friday, June 12, 2026. Mono bring their Snowdrop Australian Tour to The Rechabite on Tuesday, April 27, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from birdsrobe.com

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