Perth Comedy Festival Gala brings the ‘best of the fest’ to Regal Theatre

Perth Comedy Festival 2026 is now underway, bringing comedians and performers from across the country and the world to venues across the city from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, May 17.

For those interested in a taste of what the festival has to offer, the Perth Comedy Festival Gala brings together a dazzling lineup of the Festival’s funniest international stars, Australian legends and next-big-things for a great value night of comedy at Subiaco’s Regal Theatre.

The first edition of the Gala takes place at Regal Theatre tonight, Wednesday, April 29, with further editions taking place on Wednesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 13.

Each year, the Gala showcases a lineup of comedians from all corners of the globe, with previous guests including Stephen K. Amos, Frank Woodley, Janelle Koenig, Tony Woods, Sammy J, Chris Ryan and more.

The Perth Comedy Festival Gala takes over Regal Theatre on Wednesday, April 29; Wednesday, May 6; and Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from perthcomedyfestival.com

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