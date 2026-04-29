Strung Out bring Suburban Teenage Wasteland Blues 30th anniversary tour down under

Californian punk mainstays Strung Out return to Australia to celebrate 30 years of their landmark album Suburban Teenage Wasteland Blues, starting at The Rosemount on Wednesday, September 16.

The band will continue their national run of headline shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Caloundra, Wollongong and Sydney.

Released in 1996, Suburban Teenage Wasteland Blues showcased 13 songs and became an instant favourite for punk fans across the world. During the tour, fans can expect the classics from the album, such as Firecracker, Wrong Side of the Tracks, and Better Days, as well as tracks from newer albums in their catalogue, such as Transmission, Alpha.Delta and Songs of Armor and Devotion.

Formed in 1991 and led by vocalist Jason Cruz, Strung Out pioneered a fusion of heavy metal and skate punk that has shaped the Cali punk scene for decades. Throughout their career, they have collaborated with acts like Belvedere, Idiofame and Evergreen Terrace, and have performed at major festivals including the Vans Warped Tour, Riot Fest and Rebellion.

Strung Out’s Suburban Teenage Wasteland Blues 30th anniversary tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from sbmpresents.com

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