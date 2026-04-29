Rosalie Chilvers announces TINY TSHIRTS tour

Boorloo-based pop-rock artist Rosalie Chilvers has announced a run of live dates for her TINY TSHIRTS tour.

The tour includes dates at Four5Nine on Saturday, May 2, with support from CNTR, Navy June and Eva Short for Tax Evasion. Chilvers then plays an all-ages show at The Garage at Rock Scholars on Friday, May 8, with 3fifteen, Lily Rawson and Eva Short for Tax Evasion. The following night, Saturday, May 9, Chilvers is set to play Rosemount Hotel, supporting Brisbane punks WAAX before heading east for a headline show at Cafe Gummo in Melbourne on Saturday, May 16.

The tour is in celebration of her new single, TINY TSHIRTS, which is out on Thursday, April 30. Put together by the talented Reece Lenzo and Calvin Bennett, the song transforms “heartbreak and confusion into something dramatic and cathartic” and comes alongside a music video.

“TINY TSHIRTS is a song about moving on from a toxic relationship dynamic, not only with your ex but with their family. The song was directly inspired by the night two years after our breakup, my ex’s mum accidentally liked an insta photo of mine, and it brought me right back into those feelings of judgment. Sometimes the ultimate answer to your problems is to put on a tiny t-shirt and go out with your friends.” Chilvers said.

Rosalie Chilvers’ new single follows on from her 2025 debut EP Don’t Play in Traffic. A fast-rising star at just 20 years old, Chilvers has played at festivals such as Hyperfest, Sidefest and Albany Pride Fest and was named a 2025 Sound States Mentee following her 2024 WAM Song of the Year nomination.

Rosalie Chilvers’ new single TINY TSHIRTS is out on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Rosalie Chilvers plays Four5Nine on Saturday, May 2; The Garage at Rock Scholars on Friday, May 8; Rosemount Hotel on Saturday May, 9; and Cafe Gummo on Saturday, May 16. For more info and to buy tickets, head to Rosalie Chilvers’ Instagram page.

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