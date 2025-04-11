The Dead Kennedys return down under after a seven year hiatus

American punk rockers, The Dead Kennedys, are bringing their Give Me Dystopia or Give Me Death tour to Australia and New Zealand this September.

After a seven-year hiatus, the band return down under for a seven-date tour, hitting Astor Theatre on Wednesday, September 24.

The iconic San Francisco band, who came to notoriety in the late 70s and early 80s punk rock scene, have released four studio albums and have amassed a strong following worldwide.

The band’s current line-up features East Bay Ray (guitar), Klaus Fluoride (bass), vocalist Ron “Skip” Greer and drummer Steve Wilson. Fans can look forward to hearing the band’s classic hits such as Holiday in Cambodia, California Über Alles, and Kill the Poor, along with more from their iconic discography.

The Dead Kennedys hit Astor Theatre on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 15, from sbmpresents.com

