Gilbert O’Sullivan brings The Greatest Hits with national tour

Iconic Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan has announced his national The Greatest Hits Tour, with the singer set to hit Astor Theatre on Tuesday, April 29.

The pop-folk artist, known for his percussive piano playing and introspective lyrics, is set to showcase his greatest hits in the upcoming tour with a night of soulful music and nostalgia.

Fans can expect to hear O’Sullivan’s chart-topping hits from the 1970s that earned him a place in the global music scene, including Alone Again (Naturally), Clair, What’s in a Kiss, Nothing Rhymed, and Get Down.

With twenty studio albums under his belt, O’Sullivan has received critical acclaim worldwide, with sixteen top forty records, six No. 1 songs, and Record Mirror ranking him as the top male singer of 1972.

Gilbert O’Sullivan brings The Greatest Hits Tour to Astor Theatre on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com

