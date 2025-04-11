English rockers Wunderhorse ride into Freo

English rockers Wunderhorse are heading down under this September.

Following tours in Europe and the US starting this May, the band will kick off their Australia and New Zealand tour in Auckland and play Wellington, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane before a final stop at Freo.Social on Friday, September 26.

Formed in the English town of Newquay in 2020, Wunderhorse have released two studio albums to date, with their most recent record, Midas, charting at number six on the UK Albums Chart.

Consisting of Jacob Slater, Harry Fowler, Peter Woodin, and Jamie Staples, the four-piece have toured with industry icons such as Fontaines D.C., Pixies, Sam Fender and Foals.

Wunderhorse hit Freo.Social on Friday, September 26, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from handsometours.com

Prev x