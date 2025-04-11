Fremantle brings Hidden Treasures to the stage with festival return

Fremantle’s much-loved music festival, Hidden Treasures, is set to return over three huge nights, hitting The Buffalo Club on Thursday, June 5, North Freo Bowlo on Thursday, June 12, and Hilton Park Bowling on Thursday, June 19.

This year, the iconic winter music festival has been curated by local artists, including Abbe May, Last Quokka, Phaedra Watts (Nannup Festival), and Nelson Mondlane (Super Ego), with new venues to expand the festival outside of Fremantle’s City Centre.

Creative Programs Lead ‘Ofa Fotu said Hidden Treasures has adapted but will always be a celebration of the live music scene in Walyalup/Fremantle.

“Hidden Treasures is like a rite of passage for local emerging musicians, so we’re excited to see the new talent that takes to the stage this year. Audiences will not want to miss this year’s event.”

Fremantle Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said that Hidden Treasures has been the heart of Fremantle’s music scene for more than a decade.

“Over the past 14 years, it’s introduced audiences to new artists and unearthed live music venues in the most unexpected of places.”

Ms. Fitzhardinge also mentioned that alongside Hidden Treasures, more live music events featuring local and international acts will be announced, including a new non-profit winter music festival, ARRIVAL.

“We are excited to present a musical smorgasbord this winter.”

Previously, Hidden Treasures had been presented as part of the Fremantle Festival—10 Nights in Port program, which will go ahead separately in August.

“Hidden Treasures was paused in 2024 for the city to consult with the local music industry and review the event in a holistic way,” Ms. Fotu said. “The live music industry is constantly changing, and by adapting our offering, we can continue to spotlight incredible emerging artists in unique venues.”

The festival was last held in 2023, featuring local acts including MONGEEYA, Siobhan Cotchin, Teenage Vertigo and Angie Colman.

Hidden Treasures will hit The Buffalo Club on Thursday, June 5; North Freo Bowlo on Thursday, June 12; and Hilton Park Bowling on Thursday, June 19, 2025. For more info, visit hiddentreasuresfreo.com

Photo by Tashi Hall

