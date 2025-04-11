Metal pioneers Pentagram announce debut Australian tour

American doom metal band Pentagram have announced their first-ever Australian tour this year.

With a run of shows in Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide, the four-piece is set to wrap up the tour at Amplifier Bar on Tuesday, August 12.

The upcoming tour will see Pentagram, as one of the pioneers of heavy metal and the subgenre doom metal, perform hits from across their nine studio albums to Australian fans, including Forever My Queen, The Ghoul, Lazy Lady and Sign of the Wolf.

Formed in 1971 in Alexandria, Virginia, the band is fronted by Bobby Liebling, who has been referred to as “very much the US version of Ozzy Osbourne.” The group is considered one of the ‘big four’ of doom metal alongside Candlemass, Saint Vitus and Trouble.

With a heavy, riff-focused sound that has influenced bands including Electric Wizard, Pallbearer, and Dismember, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2011 and has played festival sets at Snowblind Festival, Hellfest, and Bloodstock Open Air festival.

Pentagram play Amplifier Bar on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, April 14, from hardlinemedia.net

