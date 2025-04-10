Animals as Leaders bring The Joy of Motion anniversary tour down under

Prog metal innovators Animals As Leaders will return to Australia for a national tour this September, celebrating their groundbreaking 2014 album, The Joy of Motion.

Propelled by tracks like Physical Education, The Woven Web, and album opener Kascade, Animals As Leaders’ third album, The Joy of Motion, debuted at number 23 on the US Billboard 200 and has since sold over 50,000 copies in the US alone.

To celebrate the anniversary, Animals As Leaders will perform The Joy Of Motion in its entirety on the tour, which hits Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne before wrapping up at Perth’s Magnet House on Sunday, September 21.

Long Island experimental metal powerhouse Car Bomb will join the tour as special support for all Australian dates.

Animals As Leaders’ The Joy Of Motion anniversary tour hits Magnet House on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, April 17, from destroyalllines.com

