The Cat Empire and WASO band together for 2026 Encore Orchestra Tour

Melbourne jazz and funk band The Cat Empire have announced a reunion with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra for the Perth leg of its 2026 Encore Orchestra Tour. The band and orchestra will hit Riverside Theatre on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5.

Returning to WA for the first time since performing three sold-out shows in 2024, the special concert sees the band re-imagining their catalogue on a big orchestral scale, blending beloved hits with new arrangements written especially for the collaboration. The concert will showcase the band’s signature mix of Afro-Cuban, Seychellois Creole, Brazilian and flamenco influences—with world-class flamenco artists Arte Kanela also set to join them on stage. Fans can expect reimagined versions of the band’s hits, such as Bird In Paradise, Blood on the Stage, How to Explain?, and Days Like These.

Alongside the announcement, the band has also released Bulls (Live at Sydney Opera Tour), a special orchestral recording celebrating the song’s tenth anniversary. The live version unleashes new life into the track, releasing its intensity and emotion through full orchestral force.

Formed in 1999 and headed by lead vocalist Felix Reibl, The Cat Empire won fans across Australia with their unique blend of jazz, funk, ska, rock, and Latin music. The band’s 2006 album Cities: The Cat Empire Project was awarded Best World Music Album at the ARIA Music Awards, and the band was awarded Best Live Act of the Year – People’s Choice in 2018 at the National Live Music Awards.

The Perth shows build on a history of joint performances with orchestras during the band’s tenure, with previous collaborations including the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Canberra Symphony Orchestra, Queensland Symphony Orchestra, and Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra.

The Cat Empire and the West Australian Symphony Orchestra bring their 2026 Encore Orchestra Tour to Riverside Theatre on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, May 28 from waso.com.au

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