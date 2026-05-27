Thelma Plum announces three WA dates on her first-ever acoustic tour

ARIA Award-winning Gamilaraay artist Thelma Plum is set to hit the road for her first-ever acoustic tour, with her 16-date I Don’t Play That Song Anymore Tour hitting stages across the country this winter.

The indie-pop and roots artist is set to play three shows in WA for the upcoming tour, hitting Goldfields Arts Centre in Kalgoorlie on Wednesday, July 22; Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre in Bunbury on Friday, July 24; and Albany Entertainment Centre in Albany on Saturday, July 25.

Thelma Plum is also set to play regional shows in Bendigo, Horsham, Geelong, Warrnambool, Canberra, Richmond, Avoca Beach, Kalgoorlie, Bunbury, Albany, Bellingen, Eltham, Gold Coast, Eumundi, Devonport and Hobart.

Performing in a duo format, Thelma’s intimate live shows will showcase a career-spanning set with songs from her 2024 album, I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back, such as Freckles, We Don’t Talk About It and The Love I Want, as well as tracks from her archived set lists.

“I actually can’t believe that this is the first time I’ve done an acoustic tour,” Thelma said. “I’m working on a new record, and it feels like the perfect time to pack up the songbook and play some intimate shows with my friend Toby and let the songs and the stories behind them breathe.”

With plenty of accolades under her belt, Thelma Plum’s 2019 release Better In Blak became one of the most successful albums that year, earning her seven ARIA nominations and three Platinum singles and one Gold. Thelma’s second studio album, I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back, also earned an ARIA Award for Best Pop Release and saw her nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Solo Artist.

The artist has also shared stages with Crowded House, Coldplay, and Gang of Youths and has secured festival slots at Splendour in the Grass, Big Pineapple Festival, Barunga Festival, and Dark Mofo.

Thelma Plum brings her I Don’t Play That Song Anymore Tour to Goldfields Arts Centre in Kalgoorlie on Wednesday, July 22; Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre in Bunbury on Friday, July 24; and Albany Entertainment Centre in Albany on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 28, from thelmaplum.com

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