German composer Hans Zimmer brings The Next Level down under

Multi-award-winning German composer Hans Zimmer is set to bring his groundbreaking new live show, Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level, down under this October.

The multiple Oscar and Grammy-winning composer will kick off his new arena production at RAC Arena on Monday, October 12, before hitting stages in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The Next Level sees Zimmer push the boundaries of sound, staging, and scale, marking his boldest live chapter yet, with the new shows featuring a newly designed architectural stage concept that blends electronic sound design with orchestration.

Performing alongside his 19-piece band and featuring the vocals of Australian sensation Lisa Gerrard, amongst other vocalists, Zimmer is set to play his greatest compositions from Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Dune and Interstellar live onstage.

“I want fans to feel like they’re at a rave party or riding a roller coaster,” Zimmer said. “For me, every show is a new voyage of discovery. The greatest challenge is the status quo—you have to do everything in your power to leave it behind and find and create something new.”

Hans Zimmer’s extraordinary compositions have scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined have grossed more than $28 billion at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honoured with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, five Grammys, an American Music Award, seven Emmy nominations and a Tony nomination. Zimmer’s career highlights include composing music for Dune, Gladiator, Inception, Dunkirk, The Dark Knight and Interstellar.

Hans Zimmer brings Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level to RAC Arena on Monday, October 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, June 3, from frontiertouring.com

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